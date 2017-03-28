Dario Argento Has New Horror Projects In The Works

In the ’70s and ’80s, writer/director Dario Argento established himself as one of the most compelling, original, and talented horror directors in history. With films like Suspiria, The Bird with the Crystal Plumage, and Four Flies on Grey Velvet, the Italian director proved himself to be a force to be reckoned with in international cinema. Argento’s career slowed down in the ’90s and ’00s, which made his feature film returns of Giallo and Dracula 3D feel that much more disappointing. Luckily, it sounds like the director is looking to make a return to the horror world.

Argento recently appeared at the photo exhibition “Cut of light” which was a tribute to the filmmaker’s craft. While there, he revealed information about his upcoming projects.

“I have a project, rather two,” Argento explained. “Let’s see what will start first. Of course it is always horror. It will be something new.” Considering Argento’s track record of making horror movies, it’s not surprising to know that’s what he’s working on. However, it’s also a relief to know he won’t be abandoning the genre that gave him countless fans, now that he’s much further along in his career.

Despite this news boding well that we might get an Argento movie sometime soon, it’s a little too early to get excited about what he might be working on.

When Argento has been firing on all cylinders, his talents are undeniable. Whether it be Opera or Phenomena, his supernatural stories or Giallo films, his career has been eclectic but earlier works were all consistent.

The director’s installments for Master of Horror, “Pelts” and “Jenifer,” were some of the best of the series. They were absurd, unsettling, and terrifying. These episodes built anticipation for the Adrien Brody-starring Giallo, which felt more like a parody of his earlier films than a solid installment in the genre. With Dracula 3D, the director showed off he hasn’t gotten any less ambitious in his old age, but the CGI praying mantis, poor cinematography, and lackluster dialogue didn’t connect with fans.

With a remake of Suspiria coming later this year, do you think it’s time the director hung up his lens to let new filmmakers make their mark? Let us know what you think in the comments!

