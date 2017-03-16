‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Has Big Baby News

The 24th season of our favorite dance competition hasn’t even started yet, and we’re already getting ready to cheer on one of our favorite Dancing with the Stars pros.

Professional DWTS dancer, Anna Trebunskaya took to Instagram Wednesday to share some big news with fans and audiences days before the new season springs into high gear. As it turns out, Trebunskaya and boyfriend, Nevin Millan are expecting their second baby.

Well, it looks like @nevinmillan and I will be welcoming another #tinydancer or #littleartist into our family! Amalya is going to be a big sister! #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner @clearblue A post shared by Anna (@trebunskaya) on Mar 15, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

In the post, Trebunskaya wrote, “Well, it looks like @nevinmillan and I will be welcoming another #tinydancer or #littleartist into our family! Amalya is going to be a big sister!”

Nevin, an actor, added over at his own account, “So this is happening #familylife #dad #babynumber2.”

In January 2014, the two welcomed a baby girl named Amalya Millan. Since then, Trebunskaya returned to DWTS 21st season and helped Gary Busey achieve pure dance status. The 36-year-old dancer’s past partners have included Carson Kressley, Drew Lachey and Olympian Evan Lysacek.

She has also remained active with her You Can Dance studio in Southern California. But work aside, the professional dancer absolutely loves motherhood and gushed to PEOPLE in 2014 that she and Millan are loving every bit of parenting.

“Having kids is something we both wanted. We adore each other so we’re excited to be on this journey together,” she said.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

