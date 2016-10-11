Creepy Clown And Female Accomplice Arrested For Endangering Their Child

This clown craze has got to stop.

A creepy clown and his female accomplice were arrested and charged with child endangerment after leaving their 4-year-old at their Wisconsin home alone while they terrorized the neighborhood.

The man dressed as a clown and brought along another male friend, who also dressed up as a clown. The man’s female accomplice was nearby in a car when police rolled up to put an end to their escapades.

The police didn’t charge the clowns for their costumes, but they did put them in jail for putting their child at risk by leaving the kid at home alone for several hours.

The child was placed by the Department of Human Services outside of the home, and the female accomplice is being held in jail on a probation hold.

While the parents were arrested, the other clown was free to go.

See the dashcam footage of the arrest below.

