Christina El Moussa Slams Brutal Infidelity Rumors

Flip or Flop‘s Christina El Moussa has spoken out to address the rumors that she cheated on her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa while they were married. The HGTV star totally slammed the accusations in an interview with People magazine saying that she was truly hurt by the insulting claims.

“Those rumors have really bothered me,” she said about the infidelity allegations. “It’s completely false and couldn’t be farther from the truth.”

“Tarek and I don’t discuss each other’s personal lives,” the mother-of-two said. “It is what it is, and we are going through a divorce and we will be dating other people.”

This week marks the first time that Christina has opened up about her failed marriage with Tarek. On Tuesday, she joined Good Morning America to speak out about their relationship.

“Tarek and I met ten years ago at work and we went through a market crash, cancer, infertility, now we’re going through a very public divorce,” she said. “There’s a lot of false stories and a lot of hype, but in the end, we’re just normal nice people who want to be the best parents and co-workers we can be.”

Even though the DIY experts have had their differences in the past, they remain intent upon keeping their children as a top priority in the divorce proceedings.

“Despite everything our primary focus is and always will be our kids as we continue to work together,” Christina said.

Also on Tuesday, Tarek El Moussa dished on how he and Christina tried to patch up their marriage without success.

“We tried the counseling, it just wasn’t working,” he said. “It doesn’t mean we’re not going to remain friendly, because the number one goal is to co-parent our children, and we have to remain friendly because we know how important it is for them to have good parents.”

After Christina split from Tarek, she briefly dated contractor Gary Anderson. The two were photographed on several occasions but have reportedly called it quits.

“Christina is single and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind,” El Moussa’s rep said while talking with ET. “She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself.”

