Daycare Owner Charged After Striking 4-Year-Old

An Omaha woman has been apprehended after being caught on video abusing a child in her care.

Lynn Rowe, 58, was arrested Thursday after two parents filed a complaint against her and her daycare/preschool, Lynn’s Learning Center.

In the video, which was captured by a former employee shows Rowe repeatedly hitting and berating the daughter of Allen and Kelley Meyers.

“Ow, it hurts me,” the young child says as she’s being hit.

“Good, I hope it hurts you,” Rowe responds. “Do what you’re told, now.”

The shocking clip was reported and shared with other parents, resulting in at least 13 students being removed from the center. Soon after, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued an emergency order closing the daycare.

Rowe was arrested in Missouri Valley, Iowa, and charged with child abuse. The Omaha police are investigating to see if any other children were abused by Rowe.

“We’re just glad she’s finally going to have to take some responsibility for her actions,” Kelley Meyers told the Omaha World-Herald.

The shock continues for the Meyers family, as the had known Rowe for years. Aside from taking care of their daughter, Rowe had also cared for their older son. Upon seeing the video, the Meyers’ son alleged he had been abused in a similar way by Rowe.

“We considered these people family, Allen Meyers said. We entrusted them with the care of our children.”

Watch the shocking video below, as was shown on Omaha station KMTV.

