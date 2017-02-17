A Captured ISIS Militant Reveals Horrifying Details About His ‘Normal’ Life

A captured ISIS militant has revealed the shockingly disturbing details about what he would describe as his “normal life.” Amar Hussein explained that he raped more than 200 women from Iraqi minorities.

Back in October, during an assault on the city of Kirkuk that claimed the lives of 99 people, Amar Hussein and another Islamic State militant were both captured. Hussein has now spoken out saying that rape and murder was a way of life with ISIS.

“Young men need this,” he said, according to New York Post. “This is normal.”

When the Islamic State was taking more and more territory away from the Iraqi security forces, Hussein explained that he was going from house to house in various cities in Iraq and raping women.

Hussein explained that his Islamic State commanders, or his emirs, were the ones that permitted him to rape all the Yazidi and other females that he desired.

While it cannot be verified if Hussein’s account is accurate, Kurdish authorities do have evidence that he did, in fact, rape and kill. However, the scale of the damage that was committed at his hands alone is unknown.

“We shot whoever whoever we needed to shoot and beheaded whoever we needed to behead,” said Hussein.

Hussein detailed the first time that he murdered someone. His emirs trained him to kill and they even brought one person in as a practice kill for him.

“Seven, eight, 10 at a time,” he said. “Thirty of 40 people. We would take them in desert and kill them.”

The ISIS militant then became extremely efficient at killing, and didn’t have one ounce of hesitation about committing the act.

“I would sit them down, put a blindfold on them and fire a bullet into their heads,” he said. “It was normal.”

Since joining the Islamic State, Hussein claims that he has killed more than 500 people.

Hussein blames his behavior on being a victim of an unfortunate upbringing and growing up in poverty and a broken home.

“I had no money. No one to say, ‘This is wrong, this is right.’ No jobs. I had friends but no one to give me advice,” Hussein said.

While Hussein has been more forthcoming with information, the other ISIS militant captured with him has not. The other man has claimed that he never killed anyone which seems highly unlikely given the shocking information that Amar Hussein revealed.

What are your thoughts about this ISIS miliitant saying that he raped and killed hundreds of people?

[H/T New York Post]