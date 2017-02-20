Britney Spears Reveals Fully Nude Selfie On Instagram

Britney Spears news has been hitting hard today. We first got a harsh Twitter bashing of the new Lifetime movie that has come out about her. And now the singer and actress has posted her most revealing selfie yet. It holds nothing back:

The pop singer is very comfortable with her body and she shows it off very regularly on Instagram. Needless to say, she has become the queen of the Instagram selfie.

She is also possibly in the best shape of her life thanks to mounting a Las Vegas comeback with an incredible live show. The singer has often taken to social media to show off her physique while also giving her fans behind-the-scenes looks at the show and all the training that has gone into it.

The singer is so comfortable with her new body, in fact, that she didn’t seem at all fazed by a wardrobe malfunction that put more of her on display than she possibly wanted, and just kept on performing. Perhaps it was getting so close to losing a family member that has given Spears a new perspective on life and wants to live hers to the fullest, including showing off how proud she is of her body.

