Breaking: ’16 and Pregnant’ Star Valerie Fairman Found Dead

Valerie Fairman, star of the MTV Show 16 and Pregnant, has died, according to E! News. She was 23.

(Photo: Twitter / @FleekistOnline)

The Chester County Coroner says the cause of her death is currently under investigation. The former reality star, who has a 7-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Lynn Fairman, has struggled with substance abuse for years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her struggles were documented on the show while she was starring.

After the news of her death broke, fellow MTV reality stars took to social media to share their condolences.

“How incredibly sad. My heart goes out to her daughter and family,” Teen Mom 2‘s Chelsea Houska tweeted.

Fairman has had her fair share of other troubles as well, as she was arrested on charges of prostitution in 2015.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.

This story first appeared at Womanista.