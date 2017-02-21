Bodyboarder Killed By Shark After Someone Vandalized And Removed The Warning Signs

Out in the Indian Ocean lies a remote French island named Reunion Island. It’s well-known for being a great surfing spot, but it’s also been notoriously linked to shark attacks.

Just last year a surfer ended up losing an arm and a leg during a vicious shark attack, and in, roughly, the last 6 years or so, there have been a reported 20 different shark attacks in that area, including one that took the life of a 13-year-old boy.

The most recent attack, however, is especially tragic, in that it potentially could have been avoided.

Reports say that someone vandalized the warning signs around the beach by literally sawing them off, so no one surfing could have known there was danger.

Sadly, a 26-year-old bodyboarder was out in the restricted areas of the water and ended up being attacked by sharks. His friends attempted to help him but the attack has left him with a severed femoral artery and he bled out right in front of them.

This new fatal attack begs the question, “Why do sharks keep attacking people?” Well, the short answer is, generally speaking, they don’t. These instances, while still terrible, are actually very rare when you consider how large the earth is and how many people that go surfing don’t get attacked by sharks.

Scientists and marine biologists have stated that extensive research supports their claims that sharks do not hunt humans. Which basically means that we have no evidence that sharks are actually out to get us.

Sharks aren’t really even known for attacking humans out of defense either. Studies show that when sharks do attack it’s because they’ve mistaken a human for their natural prey, which would be any number of marine animals, sea turtles, or large fish.

The question then becomes, “Ok, well then why are sharks constantly attacking people in this one area?” The answer to that could possibly be… because that’s where the sharks live. See, if the waters are heavily shark infested then there’s a logical reason for that. Likely because they’ve discovered it hosts many delicious sea creatures they enjoy eating.

It’s simply an unfortunate circumstance that it also happens to be a great spot to catch some waves.

