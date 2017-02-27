An Email From Bill Paxton Has Been Released That Gives Insight To His Heart Surgery

Bill Paxton was very worried about the heart surgery he was to have, and which ended up causing his untimely death.

This coming from his Edge of Tomorrow director, Doug Liman, who said that Paxton had emailed him before the surgery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Liman states that Paxton was “optimistic”, and that even though he was worried about what he was facing, he ended his email with, “Thanks for the good wishes. It will help me face this ordeal.”

Additionally, Liman said os Paxton, “Even facing major surgery, his optimism for the future was infectious. He was talking about the future, things we hoped to do together.”

Director James Cameron also spoke out about Paxton’s death, saying to reporters, “I hope that amid the gaudy din of Oscar night, people will take a moment to remember this wonderful man, not just for all the hours of joy he brought to us with his vivid screen presence, but for the great human that he was.”

Up Next: Bill Paxton Dies At 61

As previously mentioned Liman and Paxton worked together on the film Edge of Tomorrow, which also starred Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt. Paxton was reportedly scheduled to reprise his role as Master Sergeant Farell in an eventual sequel of the film. Nothing was official as of yet, though, because the film has not been green-lit by the studio.

Paxton’s Apollo 13 co-star Tom Hanks also spoke out about his friend’s passing on Twitter.

Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man… Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) February 26, 2017

Though details had been scarce, it’s been reported that Paxton passed away on Saturday “from a stroke after post-op complications,” following his heart surgery.

See More:

[H/T: Daily Mail]