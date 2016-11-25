Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons Is Working On New TV Show

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons has been tapped to help ABC’s Freeform for its next comedy.

The 43-year-old actor will teaming up with the former ABC Family channel to develop a single-camera comedy titled The Monarchy Is Going to Sh*t, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the project is still in its earliest stages, it has landed a script commitment at the network.

The Monarchy Is Going to Sh*t will be centered around the Monarchy of Andova. When the King discovers an illegitimate son who is named the rightful heir to the throne, the monarchy is thrown into complete disarray. The King’s daughter will also be a central character as she has been training her entire life to be the nation’s first reigning queen, but has her title essentially stolen away from her.

Parsons, his partner, and Todd Spiewak will be in the executive producer’s role on the comedy. Penning the script for the series will be Amy Reed, who will also serve as a co-executive producer. Eric Norsoph, the head of development for That’s Wonderful, will be overseeing the production.

In addition to his involvement with The Monarchy Is Going to Sh*t, Jim Parsons will also be attached as a producer on a Big Bang Theory spinoff series titled Sheldon.

As for Jim Parsons on screen duties, he is currently in his tenth season of starring on The Big Bang Theory. The series, titled Sheldon, will give us a whole new look at the character Parsons made so famous. Check out the details on Sheldon here.

To see more Jim Parsons, be sure to tune in on Thursdays for The Big Bang Theory on CBS and it appears that there aren’t any plans to end the series any time soon.

“We are very confident that everyone involved wants more Big Bang past year 10 and I know Warner Bros. will make those deals,” CBS’s Glenn Geller said back in August. “We’ll put it on for as long as everyone wants Big Bang on the air. I hope it lasts forever.”

Are you excited to see Jim Parsons’ new show The Monarchy Is Going to Sh*t?

MORE Big Bang Theory: Big Bang Theory Co-Creator Gives Bold Reaction To Donald Trump Becoming President / Big Bang Theory Leads CBS To Great November Ratings / Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar Gets Personal About His Real-Life Relationships / CBS May Launch Sheldon-Centric Big Bang Theory Spin-Off

[H/T Cinema Blend, The Hollywood Reporter]