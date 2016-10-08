Beyond EP Tim Kring Compares New Show to Heroes

At New York Comic Con, ComicBook.com had an opportunity to speak with Tim Kring about his newest series Beyond, a new drama that will debut on Freeform in early 2017.

Kring is best known for producing Heroes, the hit NBC series that ran for four series from 2006 and 2010. ComicBook.com asked Kring whether Reborn had any similarities to Heroes. “There are some crossovers,”. Kring told ComicBook.com. “I think the one that is the most relatable would be the idea of someone discovering something extraordinary about themselves.”

Beyond will star Burkely Duffield as Holden, a young man who wakes up after 12 years in a coma. “In this case, Holden discovers that in those missing 12 years something happened to him,” Kring explained. “He went someplace, he discovered things. His journey of discovery that something is going on with him. He realizes he has some abilities. Those are really similar [to Heroes].”

But the true crossover between Heroes and Beyond is how the characters try to balance their newfound abilities with everyday life. “While he’s discovering all this crazy stuff about him, Kring told ComicBook.com “He’s also figuring out how to talk to girls, how to drive, his whole family dynamic. That part of it is super similar to the Heroes dynamic.”

Beyond represents a bold new step for Freeform programming. After the first episode airs on January 2, 2017, Freeform will post all 10 episodes of Beyond on several digital platforms for binge watching. All episodes of Beyond will be available to watch on the Freeform App, Freeform.com, Hulu, and On Demand.

In addition to Duffield, Beyond will feature Romy Rosemont as Diane Matthews, Michael McGrady as Tom Matthews, Jonathan Whitesell as Luke Matthews, Dilan Gwyn as Willa and Jeff Pierre as Jeff McArdle.

Kring is executive producer of Beyond along with David Eick (of Battlestar Galactica). The show was created, written, and executive produced by Adam Nussdorf, who previously worked on Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.