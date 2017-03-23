Artie Lange Details His Love For Heroin In Sad Radio Interview

Artie Lange has been brutally honest about his heroin addiction and gave more information about it during a radio interview.

Lange called into Len Berman & Todd Schnitt in the Morning, where he told the radio DJs about his struggle with heroin, where he said the drug “feels amazing, but gets worse after a while”

He also warned people to stay clear and talked about Stern helping to get him clean.

The former Howard Stern Show co-host was arrested at his Hoboken, NJ home earlier this month after cops found heroin and cocaine in his car and on his person.

Reportedly, officers were responding to a call about a potential vehicular breaking and entering in the parking garage of Lange’s apartment building.

Once there, officers noticed Lange and presumed the call to be about him. After speaking with him and assessing the situation, they discovered what they believed to be bags of heroin and cocaine on his person, as well as in his car.

It was at this point that they reprimanded him into custody.

Shortly after the story broke, Lange addressed the situation on Twitter.

Hey guys. I was arrested. I’m doing great. Physically too! I’m in St. Louis & will be on stage this weekend at The Funnybone! Love u all!.. — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) March 17, 2017

Lange has struggled with drug addiction for much of his career. He’s been arrested multiple times on drug charges, as well as for DUI.

In 2010 Artie was hospitalized for allegedly attempting to commit suicide by stabbing himself in the stomach nine times with a butcher knife.

