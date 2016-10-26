Angus Jones Reveals How Bad Things Really Got On Two And A Half Men

Angus T. Jones was one of the most recognizable faces on television for more than a decade as one of the stars on CBS’ flagship comedy Two and a Half Men. On the wildly popular sitcom, Jones portrayed the young and impressionable character named Jake, the son of co-star Jon Cryer’s character.

After starring on Two and a Half Men for 10 seasons, Jones was ready to depart from the show and take a break from the spotlight.

“If you’d asked me a few years ago if I wanted to get back involved in the industry, I would have said, ‘No. Not at all,’ “Jones said during an interview with People magazine.

When Jones was first case on the show alongside Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer, he was only 9 years old. The series was a smash hit from its debut.

By the time he turned 17, Jones was raking in $300,000 an episode. Although he was one of the biggest child stars on the planet, Jones maintained that he was just your average teen.

“I go to school, I clean my room, I get in trouble,” he said.

As Jones was becoming a more mature person, the storylines for his character also became more mature thematically. With his devotion to his Christian faith, the youngster discovered that it was difficult to

In regards to his decision to leave the show, Jones said, “I was very confident at the time.” He continued by saying, “Going to college was something I was really, really excited about.”

Back in November of 2012, Jones caused controversy with his comments he made during an interview with Seventh-Day Adventist filmmaker Christopher Hudson. “I’m on Two and a Half Men, and I don’t want to be,” he said. “You cannot be a true God-fearing person and be on a television show like that.”

After Jones’ comments started circulating through the media, he later issued an apology. Until the season 10 finale in May of 2013, Jones would continue to appear on the show.

Jones enrolled at the University of Colorado at Boulder. He was allowed to live “a normal existence.” He also said, “I wasn’t the center of everyone’s attention, and that was nice.”

“I got pretty doomsday with my thinking for a long time, but now I’m having fun and enjoying where I’m at.” Jones said. “I no longer feel like every step I take is on a land mine.”

