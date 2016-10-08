Angelina Jolie’s Brother James Haven Is Now Manny To The Kids

Angelina Jolie’s brother James Haven, 43, is proactively taking a big role in helping the couple with their six children at their temporary home in Malibu, Us Weekly reports.

“He took on a more active daily role in June,” the source explains. “The kids call him ‘Uncle James.’”

Her older brother made an infamous appearance on the 2000 Oscars red carpet. Jolie was dressed in full goth and won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for Girl Interrupted. In her acceptance speech, she acknowledged her brothering saying, “I’m so in love with my brother right now.”

Fans everywhere were shocked and criticized the siblings for their very close relationship.

A source says that Brad likes his to be ex brother-in-law and isn’t bothered by their loving relationship.

“Brad thinks highly of James,” the source adds. “He’s always been incredible to the kids and is welcome in his home.”

