Amityville Horror House Sells

Yes, you read the headline correctly! The haunted home that inspired The Amityville Horror has officially sold…psycho demons included.

The Long Island home was recently put on the market for a whopping $850,000 (which is actually within market price for the location).

Newsday is reporting that the seller bought the property in 2010 for $950,000, way below the asking price then of $1.15 million.

The home on 112 Ocean Avenue was built in back in 1927 as a 5,000-square-foot Dutch Colonial style residence with five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a boathouse, and quite an unsettling history.

The Amityville Horror, a 1979 cult classic directed by Stuart Rosenberg, starred James Brolin, Margot Kidder, Rod Steiger, Don Stroud and Murray Hamilton. It tells the real-life events of George and Kathy Lutz, who asked Father Delaney to bless the home in 1975.

However Father Delanty was met with paranormal activity, instead of a warm welcome. The Lutz family quickly left their new home in less than a month due to extreme haunting.

The film is based on the book of the same name by Jay Anson, which details the brutal murders carried out in the home by Ronald DeFeo, Jr., who shot and killed six members of his family in November 1974.

The Lutz family purchased the home only 13 months after these horrific events occured and it has gone through a slew of owners since.

Whoever recently had the courage to buy the home better be ready to what might happen!