Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy Spotted Hand-In-Hand While out in Los Angeles

Love is in the air!

Amber Rose and Dancing With the Stars’ winner Val Chmerkovskiy were spotted hand-in-hand in Los Angeles on Friday night. The two were spotted walking to Delilah. Amber was wearing a black velvet romper and knee-high boots, while her boo wore an all black outfit.

HBD MUVA 😘🌹 A photo posted by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Oct 23, 2016 at 8:36pm PDT

Rose was recently a contestant on the last season of the show and was voted off during week 6. She was coincidentally partnered with Chmerkovskiy’s older brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

According to PEOPLE, the couple sparked rumors during Rose’s 33rd birthday party back in October. Sources say the two seemed comfortable together and were “very giggly.”

The two were also seen wearing matching Halloween costumes together. Seems like all is well with Hollywood’s newest couple!

