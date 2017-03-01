Amanda Seyfried Pays Tribute to Late Co-Star Bill Paxton

Bill Paxton passed away at age 61 over the weekend due to complications from surgery, and celebrities and fans alike are doing their part to pay tribute to the actor.

One of those celebrities is Amanda Seyfried, who starred with Paxton in the HBO drama Big Love from 2006 to 2011, who gave a statement praising the actor and expressing her sadness at his loss.

“He was an amazing and supportive father-figure to me in my early career,” Seyfried told PEOPLE. “Incredibly inspired and full of life at every turn, he made you feel like everything was possible. This is a terrible loss.”

Paxton is survived by his two children, James and Lydia Paxton, and his wife of 30 years, Louise Newbury.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a family representative said in a statement confirming Paxton’s death. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Paxton will appear on the big screen one last time in the upcoming thriller The Circle, alongside Tom Hanks and Emma Watson. The film is currently in post-production.