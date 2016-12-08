Admiral Blasts Colin Kaepernick During Pearl Harbor Speech

At an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, an admiral with the U.S. Navy blasted NFL player Colin Kaepernick for taking a knee during the playing of the National Anthem before games.

U.S. Pacific Command Commander Admiral Harry B. Harris Jr. received a standing ovation from the crowd in attendance after throwing shade at the San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

“You can bet that the men and women that we honor today – and those who died that fateful morning 75 years ago – never took a knee and never failed to stand when they heard our national anthem being played,” Harris said.

Many in the crowd immediately erupted into applause, and stood to show their approval for Harris’ comments.

“Hearing the words, ‘the land of the free and home of the brave’ means something special for every American, every day,” he later said. “But today, on Dec. 7, it takes on extraordinary significance.”

Check out the full ceremony above. Admiral Harris’ remarks begin at the 46-minute mark.

Colin Kaepernick has been at the forefront of a highly controversial movement to kneel during the playing of the “Star Spangled Banner.” He has been outspoken in his commentary regarding the United States as well as police violence.

Kaepernick has sparked outrage by such actions as wearing socks that depict police officers as pigs as well as wearing a shirt that honors the late Fidel Castro.

Admiral Harris’ comments have received mixed reactions as some people have praised him for the pointed barb, while others have expressed concern that he used the moment to bash Kaepernick on what he refers to as his protest for civil rights.

One Twitter user wrote, “Watched this from home; I stood up and clapped when I heard this! Adm. Harris was awesome!” according to the New York Post.

Another Twitter user had a starkly contrasting opinion and wrote: “You do not get to dictate how civilians protest and use their right to free expression.”

What are your thoughts on what Admiral Harris had to say about Colin Kaepernick?

