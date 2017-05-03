eBay Pulls Aaron Hernandez’s ‘Murder Car’ Auction

The car involved one of Aaron Hernandez’s murder trials was being auctioned off on eBay, but eBay has pulled the listing.

The car, a 2006 Toyota 4Runner, has been pulled off the auction block by eBay after the bids reached more than $100,000. The online auction site said the listing violated their policy concerning materials related to violent felons.

“Any listing on the eBay platform that violates our policies are removed and we take appropriate action with the seller,” an eBay representative told TMZ.

The car was driven by Hernandez in July 2012 and was alleged to be driven during the murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. However, Hernandez was found not guilty of those charges on April 14, just five days before he committed suicide.

Despite the lack of conviction, the seller billed the posting as Hernandez’s “murder car.” The seller is a car dealer who leased the vehicle to the former New England Patriots’ player “in exchange for autographs and appearances,” according to TMZ.

The seller described the 4Runner as an “infamous piece of football memorabilia” and was bundled with an autographed jersey signed by Hernandez. It apparently even still contained powder from the investigators’ fingerprinting process.

The car was impounded by Boston police during the investigation but was released when Hernandez was acquitted.

Despite being cleared of guilt in the shootings of de Abreu and Furtado, Hernandez was still serving a life sentence for murdering Oldin Lloyd in 2013.

Hernandez’s suicide has caused a shockwave of allegations, lawsuits and revelations in its wake. His family has demanded his suicide notes be released to them, and there has been a motion for his murder conviction to be dismissed.

