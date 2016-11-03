A Wrinkle In Time Announces Start Of Production

Production for Disney’s upcoming epic, live-action adventure A Wrinkle in Time kicks off tomorrow in Los Angeles.

Directed by Ava DuVernay (Selma), the film is a reimagining of Madeleine L’Engle’s classic novel of the same name that takes Meg Murry, her brilliant brother Charles Wallace and their friend Calvin on an unexpected journey into alternate dimensions on a mission to bring home their father.

Videos by PopCulture.com

First published in 1962, L’Engle’s novel has sold more than 23 million copies worldwide, receiving a recent surge following Chelsea Clinton’s mention during the Democratic National Convention. Winner of the Newbery Prize in 1963, “A Wrinkle in Time” has been translated into 35 languages.

“Since Day One, this experience has shimmered with the promise and possibility, the passion and power that only great stories offer. And Madeline L’Engle’s book is a great story indeed. A cool, quirky tale of an imperfect girl on an otherworldly expedition that has been praised and banned, dissected and celebrated the world over for more than 50 years.” DuVernay said.

A Wrinkle in Time will star Oprah Winfrey as Mrs. Which, Reese Witherspoon as Mrs. Whatsit, Mindy Kaling as Mrs. Who, Chris Pine as Mr. Murry, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Mrs. Murry, Zach Galifianakis as The Happy Medium, André Holland as Principal Jenkins, Levi Miller as Calvin, Deric McCabe as Charles Wallace, and introducing Storm Reid as the iconic literary character Meg Murry.

Directed by DuVernay, the film is produced by Jim Whitaker (Pete’s Dragon) and Catherine Hand from a script written by Jennifer Lee (Frozen). Principal photography will take place primarily in California with two weeks of production in New Zealand.

A Wrinkle In Time marks another notch in Disney’s recent successful efforts to adapt classic stories and feature-length animations into live-action modern retellings.

A Wrinkle In Time has yet to have an official release date.