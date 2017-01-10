A New Update On Charles Manson Reveals That He Is In ‘Bad Shape’

Charles Manson has officially returned to Corcoran State Prison, and according to TMZ, he might not survive his serious health problems.

TMZ reports that Manson was taken to a Bakersfield hospital a week ago for intestinal bleeding. Doctors wanted to perform surgery, but Manson would not let them. Late last week, Manson decided he would go through with surgery, but doctors determined he was way too weak and might die on the operating table.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Surgeons debated for a while, planning the surgery again, but ultimately cancelled it.

According to TMZ, there was nothing more the hospital could do, so Manson was taken back to Corcoran, mainly largely for security reasons.

The 82-year-old’s health genuinely seems to be failing quickly. One source familiar with the situation said, “He’s not good. His health is failing.”

UP NEXT: Charles Manson’s most bizarre on camera moments

Charles Manson was sentenced to death after being found guilty in a 1971 ruling in the California Supreme Court.

After his sentence was changed to “life in prison with the possibility of parole,” he has since been denied parole 12 times.

During a court hearing when Manson was denied parole back in 2012, John Peck, a member of the panel that met at Corcoran State Prison, read some horrifying statements from Charles Manson.

“I’m special. I’m not like the average inmate,” Peck read from Charles Manson’s comments to a prison psychologist. “I have spent my life in prison. I have put five people in the grave. I am a very dangerous man.”

Manson has been incarcerated for four decades now. One of his victims included the murder of director Roman Polanski’s actress wife, Sharon Tate. She was eight-and-a-half months pregnant at the time, according to Daily Mail.

MORE: Mom Accused Of Killing Estranged Kids Gives Horrifying New Statement

There were three other victims killed at Tate’s Beverly Hills home when Manson ordered all the members of his psychotic hippie followers to murder them.

The fifth victim that night was Stephen Parent. He was unfortunately on Tate’s property in order to see if her caretaker had any interest in purchasing an AM/FM Clock radio.

As he was leaving, Parent was shot multiple times when he rolled down his window at the electric gate.

The night after these five horrific murders, Manson’s followers murdered small business owners named Leno and Rosemary La Bianca at their Los Angeles home.

[H/T TMZ]