PopCulture Social Call - Teen Mom Family Reunion Leah Messer Gets MESSY During Drunken Fight Season 3, Episode 8

Teen Mom's Leah Messer is showing a whole new side as she gets into a drunken fight during her first night on Teen Mom: Family Reunion...over the ocean? PopCulture's Social Call recaps Season 3, Episode 8 of the Teen Mom spinoff.