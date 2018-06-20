XXXTentacion Music Soars on Amazon, iTunes After His Shooting Death

XXXTentacion’s music library is soaring in the iTunes, Amazon and other streaming service charts following his tragic death Monday afternoon in Florida.

The rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot and killed outside of a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He was awaiting trial for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend several time in 2016.

As is common when artist’s pass away, XXXTentacion‘s albums and singles have skyrocketed on the charts. According to TMZ, the rapper currently has the No.1 and No. 2 albums on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers Digital Music list.

His album ?, which was released in March, has seen a massive spike in sales.

The outlet also reported XXX’s physical copies of his albums have been in great demand. He holds the no. 2 and 3 spots with the LP of ? jumping a reported 542,566% and the CD for ? seeing a 54,057% spike in sales.

On iTunes, his song “SAD!” is currently No.1. His song “changes” from the same album is currently at No. 3. His most recent album has climbed to No. 3 in the overall albums chart. His 17 album is also in the Top 10 of the chart.

Spotify, which had previously removed the rapper’s repertoire from its library after he was charged with allegedly beating his then-pregnant girlfriend, has since revered course and even featured an “RIP XXXTentacion” banner and featured his playlist at the top of its homepage.

The 20-year-old rapper, who is best known for his smash hit “Look At Me!”, was awaiting trial for an October 2016 domestic violence charge before prosecutors added charges for allegedly tampering with a witness, his then pregnant girlfriend, bringing the total number of charges to 15.

Two hors before his death, the rapped shared a post on Instagram announcing plans for an upcoming charity event in Florida this weekend.

He had been showing an increasing interest in charity work. In January, he shared a video called “#TheHelpingHandChallenge,” showing himself donating clothes and video games to a foster home. The video has over 4.28 million views.

His death kickstarted a social media debate among fans and critics about whether the artist should be mourned and remember fondly, despite his violent past.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user claiming to be his abuse victim and ex-girlfriend, Geneva Ayala, commented on the rapper’s death.

“I know y’all don’t f— w me, but this isn’t about me. Just please stop tagging me in disrespectful threads and arguments,” the first tweet read. “I honestly don’t care for any of the hype. I lost someone close to me. Leave me alone.”

The tweets have not been confirmed to be from Ayala, however, as her social media accounts have been hacked and duplicated by trolls ever since her allegations against XXX surfaced.