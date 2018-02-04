Report: Prince Hologram to Appear During Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

A hologram of Prince will allegedly appear during Justin Timberlake‘s Super Bowl LII halftime show.

Sources who have seen Timberlake’s halftime performance report to TMZ that the “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer will dedicate a portion of his set to pay tribute to the late music icon. That tribute includes the use of hologram technology to recreate the Prince’s likeness.

There were no specific details about what song the hologram will be synced with or what the set up will be like.

The use of hologram technology, which uses electronic panels and CGI to make it appear as if a performer is on stage, has been rising in frequency in recent years.

Michael Jackson, Tupac Shakur, Ronnie James Dio, Eazy E and Ol’ Dirty Bastard are among the musicians that have been “resurrected” through the technology in recent years. Jackson appeared at the Billboard Music Awards in 2014, and the others appeared at music festivals and other live events over the years.

If a Prince hologram is used during the Super Bowl halftime show, it will be the first time the technology is used during the big game’s music showcase

The use of Prince is especially poignant for this year’s event as it is being held in Prince’s hometown Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

It will be interesting to see how Prince fans react to the tribute, being as there have been some critics of Timberlake within the fanbase. Some fans were not thrilled that Timberlake recently hosted a listening party for his new album, Man of the Woods, at Prince’s Paisley Park estate.

No one in Timberlake’s or Prince’s camp have publicly acknowledged the leak.

TMZ also learned several other alleged aspects of the performance from sources who have seen Timberlake’s four rehearsals.

Video surfaced of the *NSYNC alum performing three tracks from different era of his career: “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” “My Love,” and “Cry Me a River.” The songs each were set to various firework and pyrotechnic displays.

The sources also crushed hopes for an *NSYNC reunion, as they will not appear. This lines up with Timberlake’s statements and what band member Joey Fatone told TMZ earlier in the week.

There is also disappointing news for music fans hoping for Timberlake to bring Janet Jackson on-stage to redeem herself after 2004’s Super Bowl XXXVIII controversy, during which she suffered a wardrobe malfunction as Timberlake tore off a section of her outfit. Jackson is said to have no part in the halftime show.

Super Bowl LII will air Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.