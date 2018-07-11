Richard Swift’s Family Reveals Alcohol Addiction as Cause of His Death

Richard Swift — a singer-songwriter and producer who worked with the Black Keys, the Shins and many others — died at the age of 41, and his family has revealed his cause of death.

The multi-talented musician’s battle with alcoholism eventually led to his death, the family said on Facebook Monday.

“Yes, Richard Swift suffered from alcohol addiction, and it’s ultimately what took his life,” the post reads in part. “With the support of family and friends and the assistance of MusiCares, Richard had checked himself into rehab for multiple stays over the past two years, but his body gave out before he could overcome the disease.”

Per his wishes, Page Six reports, Swift was moved to hospice care. He is survived by his wife and three children.

The family also shared Swift planned on releasing new music in November. “We do not have a timeline for its completion yet, but we hope to share it with you sooner than that,” the message read.

The musician passed away in the morning of July 3. Swift was best known for the time he spent playing with The Shins, as well as the Arcs, a band started by The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach.

Swift would eventually join the The Black Keys as their touring bassist and backing singer. In addition to his contributions to the aforementioned bands, Swift was also a very accomplished and beloved solo musician. He produced records by Sharon Van Etten, Damien Jurado, Foxygen, Guster, the Mynabirds and Pure Bathing Culture, among others.

He was a widely known figure in independent music circles: Ryan Adams, Sean Lennon and Mark Ronson all contributed to his solo records, Wilco founder Jeff Tweedy invited him to open for the band in 2007, and in 2016 he released a covers album with Jurado. He also owned a studio in Oregon called National Freedom.

Black Keys front man Dan Auerbach posted a tribute to the fallen musician shortly after news of his death broke.

“Today the world lost one of the most talented musicians I know,” Auerbach wrote, along with a sweet photo of the pair. “He’s now with his Mom and Sister. I will miss you my friend.”

Many of Swift’s fans have commented on Auerbach’s post, with one saying that he was “such a talented and inspiring musician.”

“I am completely devastated. I was always so thankful and so happy to be buds with Swifty. He was one of the kindest people I knew. When I was in college, he took the time to do a phone interview with me for my FM radio show and we had a great time,” someone else wrote. “I am lost for words beyond this. RIP, my friend. The world is going to miss you so much.”