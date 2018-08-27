Pantera Drummer Vinnie Paul’s Cause of Death Revealed

Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul died from natural causes in June, according to the Clark County, Nevada, coroner’s report released Monday.

According to KTNV, Paul, whose full name was Vincent Paul Abbott, died from dilated cardiomyopathy. Severe coronary artery disease was also listed as a “significant condition” leading to his death.

As the Mayo Clinic explains, dilated cardiomyopathy is a “disease of the heart muscle, usually starting in your heart’s main pumping chamber (left ventricle). The ventricle stretches and thins (dilates) and can’t pump blood as well as a healthy heart can.” The disease can affect people of all ages, but is more common in men aged 20 to 50.

“Vincent Paul Abbott died from natural causes, specifically, dilated cardiomyopathy,” a rep for Paul said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “Severe coronary artery disease was identified as a significant condition to the cause of death according to the official report submitted by the Clark County Coroner’s office. We ask that you please continue to respect the privacy of the family and friends of Vinnie Paul. No further statement will be issued.”

Paul, a co-founder of the heavy metal group Pantera, died on June 22 at age 54. He was found deceased at his Las Vegas home.

Paul and his brother, guitarist Darrell Lance “Dimebag Darrell” Abbott, founded Pantera in 1981 with singer Terry Glaze. The group began as a glam metal act, but then transitioned into heavy metal with singer Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown and released some of the most acclaimed albums of the genre. Their 1990 album Cowboys From Hell is considered one of the milestones of the groove metal sound.

Patnera released four more albums from 1992 to 2000 before breaking up in 2003. Paul and Abbott later founded Damageplan, but the group came to a tragic end in 2004. In December 2004, Abbott was shot and killed by a fan who rushed the stage furing a show.

Paul continued to perform, appearing on Hellyeah’s 2016 album Unden!able.

Earlier this month, the details of Paul’s will were revealed. His best friend, Charles Jones, received about 38 percent of his estate, while girlfriend Chelsey Yeager received 37 percent. He turned over part of his interest in Abbott’s estate to Abbott’s girlfriend, Rita Haney.

According to TMZ, Paul was buried in a custom KISS casket, just as his brother was, at a cemetary in Arlington, Texas. KISS member Gene Simmons and his team bought the casket as a gift for Paul’s families. Paul was buried in his own clothes, including his familiar hat and flannel shirt.

“Rest in peace, Vinnie,” Simmons wrote on Twitter in June. “Our prayers and good wishes go to his family, friends and fans.”