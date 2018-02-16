Marilyn Manson Ends Show Abruptly After Apparent Onstage Meltdown

Shock-rocker Marilyn Manson abruptly ended a New York concert early after suffering an apparent meltdown on stage.

According to Pitchfork, Manson reportedly ranted incoherently for a while and forced the crowd to listen to multiple angry diatribes.

Eventually, the singer dropped his microphone and walked offstage. At this point, fans began chanting, “F— you, Manson.”

One fan took to Instagram to share a video of Manson’s bizarre behavior and a caption urging him to “please get the help you need.”

“Tried seeing Marilyn Manson tonight. We have seen him on four other occasions and always entertained. This time due to being so drugged, drunk, or sick unfortunately this concert was a complete failure,” the fan wrote.

“I know what you’re going to say but it is sad to see a complete spiral downward of a human due to drugs. Which might have been from his accident a few months ago,” they added.

Finally, the fan spoke directly to Manson again, saying, “We will see you next time and we do love you.”

Manson has found himself in the headlines quite a lot recently, but one recently headline was far more surprising than the rest.

It was reported that Manson’s friend Johnny Depp may be trading in his pirate hat for a guitar and joining Manson’s band.

In a tweet sent out Jan. 16, Manson wrote, “Johnny Depp is considering a position on guitar. Sound great?”

Many of his fans quickly jumped at the prospect of Depp, a guitar player of professional quality, joining and let their opinions be known.

“YES YES YES YES PLEASE YES,” one fan enthusiastically tweeted, while another said that the idea “sounds great.”

Johnny Depp is considering a position on guitar. Sound great? — Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) January 17, 2018

Still though, there were some who cited the accusations of spousal abuse against Depp as a reason that he should not join Manson’s band.

“Women beater? Sound great???? No,” one fan commented.

“I thought you fired a member of your band [because] he abused women? Why would you want another,” someone else asked.

It is fact that Jeordie White (a.k.a. Twiggy Ramirez) was fired from Manson’s band amid accusations of sexual assault.

However, the claims that Depp has faced, stemming from alleged incidents with his ex wife Amber Heard, were evidently settled as the two released a joint statement saying that their “relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love.”

“Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm,” the statement concluded.