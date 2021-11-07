Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça tragically died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four others died in the crash, which remains under investigation by Brazilian authorities. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga.

The plane crashed in the state of Minas Gerais Friday afternoon, reports CNN Brazil. The plane was a twin-engine Beech Aircraft owned by the company PEC Taxi Aereo. It took off at 1:05 p.m. GMT from Santa Genoveva airport in Gioania. The local fire department rushed to the scene of the accident, but all five people on the plane, including the crew, died in the crash. The cause of the crash is unknown.

“With immense regret, we confirm the death of singer-songwriter Marília Mendonça, her producer Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, and the pilot and co-pilot, of which we won’t reveal their names at this time,” reads a statement in Portuguese posted on the singer’s Instagram page Friday evening, reports Billboard. “The plane took off from Goiania to Caratinga where Marília would perform tonight. At the moment, this is all the information we have.”

Mendonça began writing songs when she was 12, and has over 8 million listeners on Spotify and over 22 million subscribers on YouTube. In April 2020, during the first peak of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, Mendonça performed a live set that streamed on YouTube event that drew over 3.3 million viewers at once. She also reached number six on Billboard‘s Social 50 chart. Her 2019 album Em Todos os Cantos was a smash hit in Brazil, selling over 240,000 copies. The album won the Latin Grammy for best serteneja music album.

Mendonça first found success in 2016 when she released her self-titled live album in 2016. Her other albums are Realidade (2017) and Agora é Que São Elas 2 (2018). Mendonça is survived by her son, Leo, who was born in December 2019. His father is artist Murilo Huff, reports Entertainment Tonight.