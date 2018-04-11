Lady Gaga Rocks Wild Feather Outfit During Elton John Tribute Show

Lady Gaga briefly returned to her days of wilder outfits as she paid tribute to Elton John on Tuesday night.

Gaga performed John’s 1970 classic “Your Song” on Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A Grammy Salute, a CBS special with various performers singing he and songwriter Bernie Taupin’s songs.

For her performance, Gaga took a page out of the legend’s book and wore a white ensemble with wild, feather-covered shoulder pads. She completed the look with a pair of white sunglasses identical to the ones famously worn by John many times.

Gaga has always been an avid fan of John’s work, and this latest performance solidifies that.

She shared some kinds words about John and Taupin’s work when the studio version of her “Your Song” cover was released on March 29.

“HERE WE ARE!!!” Gaga wrote. “Here’s my cover of one of the greatest songs of all time. Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s ‘Your Song.’ What an honor it was to record. THATS ME ON THE PIANO! THIS ONES FOR YOU!!”

During the broadcast, fans were less focused on the wild outfit and more focused on Gaga’s excellent skills behind the keys.

“WOW Lady Gaga is one of the most talented artists today/of all time and if you disagree you’re wrong,” one fan wrote.

Another viewer added, “Lady Gaga just killed it, she sounded like the studio version!”

Gaga’s cover of “Your Song” appears on Revamp: Reimagining the Songs of Elton John & Bernie Taupin, a compilation of performers covering John’s greatest hits. The compilation can be bought or streamed on all music platforms.