Kelly Clarkson Covers Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License,' Flooring Talk Show Viewers

Kelly Clarkson performed one of her latest "Kellyoke" covers on Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. During the program, Clarkson sang a moving rendition of Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License." Unsurprisingly, fans went wild over Clarkson's cover of the popular song.

Clarkson opens every episode of her show with a "Kellyoke" cover, during which she shares her own spin on various tracks. She did exactly that for the smash hit "Drivers License." Rodrigo's song became an instant hit when it was released this past January. The song is featured on Rodrigo's debut album Sour, which was released in late May. Considering that the song is one of the most popular tracks of today, it should come as no surprise that viewers were instantly taken by Clarkson's unique cover.

Here's one more reason to keep listening to this song on repeat 🙌🎶 @Olivia_Rodrigo #Kellyoke pic.twitter.com/Lb6I1ymLZm — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) June 14, 2021

Fans flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts on Clarkson's "Drivers License" cover. And it's safe to say that they really loved it.