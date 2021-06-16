Kelly Clarkson Covers Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License,' Flooring Talk Show Viewers
Kelly Clarkson performed one of her latest "Kellyoke" covers on Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. During the program, Clarkson sang a moving rendition of Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License." Unsurprisingly, fans went wild over Clarkson's cover of the popular song.
Clarkson opens every episode of her show with a "Kellyoke" cover, during which she shares her own spin on various tracks. She did exactly that for the smash hit "Drivers License." Rodrigo's song became an instant hit when it was released this past January. The song is featured on Rodrigo's debut album Sour, which was released in late May. Considering that the song is one of the most popular tracks of today, it should come as no surprise that viewers were instantly taken by Clarkson's unique cover.
Here's one more reason to keep listening to this song on repeat 🙌🎶 @Olivia_Rodrigo #Kellyoke pic.twitter.com/Lb6I1ymLZm— The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) June 14, 2021
Fans flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts on Clarkson's "Drivers License" cover. And it's safe to say that they really loved it.
this is amazing!! hopefully one day olivia will get on your show! ;)— Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) June 14, 2021
"OhmyGod this is so beautiful, Miss Kelly," one fan commented. "Didn't expect you would finally sing this one. I love it so much."
Mom!!!! This gift! And it’s not even my birthday!!!!! 😍😍😍— th*nos (@defnotthanos) June 14, 2021
This fan wrote that Clarkson's cover was a "gift." Basically, it's more than they could have asked for.
My Queen @kellyclarkson 👑 just nailing everything. It's what she does. ❤️— nassKC (@nass_casey) June 14, 2021
"Wow just Wow! This [is] why @kellyclarkson is THE American Idol," another fan wrote on Twitter. "At :58 goosebumps, so good."
Yet another fan loved the cover, as they wrote, "Wow! Kelly with a stunning vocal as always. Get it, queen!"
Great song choice as always #kellyoke— Mrs Jen koutroumpis® 🍣🍱 (@Missjen325) June 14, 2021
"wow amazing!!!!" another fan wrote, clearly blown away by Clarkson's performance. "Thank you so much for this beautiful cover."
OMG!! Absolutely incredible!!— JoeyG (@Joeygood90) June 14, 2021
It's easy to see that fans were loving Clarkson's take on "Drivers License." Can you blame them?
legend pic.twitter.com/3oyfbIlvoH— Lizzie ♨️ (@CowgirlKxnny) June 14, 2021
One fan wrote that Clarkson's version may have transcended Rodrigo's, as they wrote, "Damn Kelly! Best cover ever! Dare I say better then the original. [sic]"