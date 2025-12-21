‘I Have a Hole in My Heart’: Rock Guitarist Reveals Worrying Health Updates

A beloved rockstar’s Thanksgiving turned into a nightmare, and he has now learned what caused his terrifying ordeal: a hole in the heart.

Gary Hoey, the popular guitarist who’s been shredding for audiences for decades, first suffered a stroke back on the date of Thanksgiving in the U.S., Nov. 27. He then had to postpone concerts as he recovered and doctors tried to figure out what happened to the 65-year-old “Mercy of Love” and “Boxcar Blues” musician.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Unfortunately I spent my Thanksgiving in the hospital. I suffered a TIA mini stroke,” Hoey wrote via Facebook on Nov. 28. “I have to postpone my show tonight at the Sellersville Theater Doctors orders. So sorry for any inconvenience to you all. We will make up the show.

Play video

“I was talking on the phone with my sister Barbara wishing her a happy Thanksgiving and all of a sudden my speech got slurred my face started to droop. And my right leg went numb. We called EMT’s ASAP. They did an MRI and a CAT scan both came back good. You all know me I exercise daily and I drink lots of water but stuff still happens.”

He went on to call the medical staff who helped him his “Christmas angels” and that he was taking a breif pause before restarting his holiday tour. On Dec. 8, he shed more light on his health, disclosing he suffers from atrial septal defect (ASD), a.k.a. a hole in the heart.

“I want to let everyone know that I found out from my doctor that I have a hole in my heart. And that is probably what caused my TIA mini stroke on Thanksgiving day,” Hoey said on Dec. 8. “It is treatable, 30% of people are born with holes in their hearts and they don’t even know it. I’ve been cleared to continue my tour. And I’m looking forward to seeing you all. Thank you so much for the love, prayers and support. Take care of yourselves so you can be there for the ones you love. Do some walking and stay hydrated. LETS GO!”

Play video

Hoey’s positive attitude has propelled him right back on stage, as he’s been able to resume his holiday tour, which sees him shred through Christmas song renditions taken from his Ho! Ho! Hoey albums.

Best wishes to the rockstar as he monitors his condition. Keep on rocking, Gary!