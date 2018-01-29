Elton John Praises Miley Cyrus Prior to Grammy Awards

Prior to their duet performance at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, pop music icon Elton John praised Miley Cyrus for her career feats while being interviewed on the red carpet.

“It’s wonderful, I’ve always wanted to work with her,” John told Entertainment Tonight. “I love my women to be fiesty. I’ve loved her since the word ‘go.’ She can sing like a bird, and it’s going to be so exciting.”

John said it never gets old performing at the Grammy Awards.

“I’ve only ever done duets at the Grammys, and that’s the whole point of doing something with Eminem, the Backstreet Boys, Ed Sheeran, Gaga and now Miley. I’m really excited,” he said.

John made headlines earlier this week when he announced he will be starting his Farewell Tour soon, titled the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

“I definitely want to make a couple more albums, but that will be easy since I can do that at home,” John said in an interview with Anderson Cooper. “I want to see friends. I want to spend time at my house and with my photography collection. I’m really looking forward to this tour and I’m really looking forward to the 300th date.”

When asked about it on the red carpet, John promised fans quite a tour.

“This will be the best produced show you’ve ever seen me do on the road,” John said.”It will be very, very emotional and it will go through the whole gamut of my career and it will be a lot of fun.”