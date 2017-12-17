Ed Sheeran Has a Song Ready for Next James Bond Film

If the producers of the next James Bond movie decide to wait until the very last moment to get a title song, they just have to call up Ed Sheeran. He’s had a song ready for about three years.

“With Bond, I’ve had a theme tune written for about three years, just in case!” – @EdSheeran on the #LateLate pic.twitter.com/MDA1GzVhmt — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) December 15, 2017

During an interview with Ireland’s RTE One, the “Shape of You” singer said he’s had a Bond theme song ready to go for awhile.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“With Bond, I’ve actually had a theme tune written for about three years, just in case,” Sheeran said.

The 26-year-old said he has not been asked yet and refused to say what it’s called.

“I’m not gonna say, because someone might steal it. But it’s good,” Sheeran said.

Sheeran said he also had a song planned for a potential Eminem collaboration. He got to see that dream come true this year with “River,” which appears on Eminem’s Revival.

“So it’s the same with Bond. If ever I’m called, I’ll be like, ‘All right. Here you go.’”

Sheeran might want to stay near the phone because he might get called soon. Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are putting together another movie with Daniel Craig as 007. It’s expected to be Craig’s final movie in the franchise.

Broccoli said in an interview in Ireland last month that she will announce more details on Bond 25 early next year.

Photo credit: Instagram / Ed Sheeran