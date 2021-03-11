How Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Slighted Katy Perry During Inauguration

✖

Chrissy Teigen may be a rich supermodel, but she still manages to put her foot in her mouth just like the rest of us. Teigen stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and she filled the late-night host in on what it was like attending President Joe Biden's Inauguration, including one incredibly awkward encounter with pop star Katy Perry. Perry performed her hit song "Firework" at Biden's Celebrating America prime time special, and Teigen was in attendance to support her husband, John Legend, who also performed at the concert.

"I didn't know that John's performance at the Washington Monument was a secret," Teigen confessed. "So I Instagrammed the whole thing, like, the day before for rehearsal. And then I got in trouble." Unfortunately for Teigen, that was not her only awkward moment of the event. After Perry performed "Firework" (In front of a massive fireworks display, naturally) Teigen went over to offer her compliments. "I remember I was so scared because we ran into Katy Perry after, and I always say dumb things," Teigen admitted. "I always get so nervous and say, like, faux pas. And I hadn't seen Katy in so long."

Those nerves were unfortunately justified. "I was like, 'Oh, I typically hate fireworks, but that was amazing. That was beautiful,'" Teigen recounted. However, Perry misheard her, thinking that Teigen was telling her that she normally hated her song. "I think she heard that I said I hate 'Firework,' like the song."

Teigen joked that she "wanted to die" after the misunderstanding. "I felt so bad," Teigen exclaimed. "I was like, 'No, no, no! Not "Firework."' Ugh, I always do that." She went on to explain why she hates fireworks so much, and honestly, she's got a point. "It's like bad improv or something," Teigen said. "And it's, like, two minutes too long. And I don't get fountains, either. Fountains and fireworks are just two 'nos' for me."

While she was on The Tonight Show, Teigen recounted some of her other awkward moments, including her "best" celebrity encounter. "God, I think it was after the Golden Globes — oh no, this might be worst," Teigen revealed. "I was drinking a lot and I saw somebody at the entrance holding a glass of champagne, so I just went up and I took it and I said 'thank you,' and [husband John Legend] goes, 'That was Michael Keaton,'" Fallon asked, "It was not someone serving champagne?" Teigen confirmed that it was in fact the Batman. "God, I'm so embarrassed by it still, I could die," Teigen said. "I took it, I drank it, and I left."