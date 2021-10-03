Barry Ryan, Pop Legend, Dead at 72

British pop star Barry Ryan died on Tuesday, Sept. 28. His death was announced by his close friend, Yusuf/Cat Stevens on Instagram earlier this week. Ryan, who also performed with his twin brother Paul and was best known for the hit single “Eloise,” was 72.

Stevens shared a recent photo he took with Ryan on Instagram Wednesday. “Our time together began back in the ’60s when he and his twin brother, Paul, were all tuxedo-suited, poppy teenage stars,” Stevens wrote. “I had written a song for Paul and Barry Ryan called ‘Keep It Out Of Sight’ and so we began hanging out. Their step-father was the major entertainment agent, Harold Davidson. We were prone to raving-a lot. It was through Barry I met Patti D’Arbanville.”

When Stevens contracted tuberculosis, it was Ryan who gave him a book on Buddhism and meditation, The Secret Path. This inspired Stevens to “delve deep inside myself in search of ultimate answers to life’s questions.” The “Moonshadow” singer noted that Ryan has joined his brother Paul, who died in 1992.

“When I spoke with him recently he told me he was fully at peace knowing he only had a short time left on this earth. His trust in God was solid. We’ll miss him. I pray the door of God’s mercy will be wide open to meet him on that Day,” Stevens continued.

Ryan was born in Leeds, England, the son of pop singer Marion Ryan and producer Lloyd Sapherson. Ryan and Paul began performing together and scored several hits in the U.K. during the mid-1960s. After Paul left the music industry, Ryan decided to continue and scored a huge hit with “Eloise” in 1968. “Love is Love,” “The Hunt,” “Magical Spiel,” and “Kitsch” were also hits for Ryan. In the 1970s, Ryan surprisingly found success with singles recorded in German. In the late 1970s, Ryan changed careers to pursue fashion photography. Ryan was married to Tunku (Princess) Miriam binti al-Marhum Sultan Sir Ibrahim from 1976 to 1980. They had no children.