Avril Lavigne Rerecords 'Warrior,' Dedicates It to Those on the Frontlines of Coronavirus Pandemic

Popstar Avril Lavigne has joined the growing list of celebrities who are working to raise money for coronavirus first responders with a re-recording of her 2019 hit song "Warrior." The singer released a link to the tune on Twitter on Tuesday, along with a heartfelt message to those she dedicated it to.

"Ever since our world was turned upside down a few weeks ago I've seen everyday people put on their armor and go into battle," Lavigne wrote. "Simple tasks like delivering mail has become a heroic effort. Overnight everyone was asked to battle. Overnight everyone became warriors."

Along with her dedication, Lavigne wrote that she'd be donated the proceeds from the track to Project Hope. "The full song will be released this Friday, so click the link in my bio to pre-save it so you're ready to go when it comes out." Along with a link to CharityStars.com, she thanked all the essential workers for "everything you're doing," adding, "I want you to know I see and support you."

Back in February, Lavigne was one of the first major touring acts to cancel dates out of concern over coronavirus, which was still weeks away from being declared a global pandemic. The tour was initially set to begin a circuit of Asia on April 23, kicking off with a show in Shenzhen, China. It was also reported at the time that the singer was hoping to reschedule the dates at a later time once coronavirus had been better contained.

Along with Lavigne, Dolly Parton has donated $1 million to help find a cure, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has donated $25 million to vaccine research, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has offered up $1 billion to help aid relief efforts and the recently retired Bill Gates is reportedly spending billions to help accelerate research on a number of possible vaccines.

"Our early money can accelerate things," Gates explained as a guest on The Daily Show. "Of all the vaccine constructs, the seven most promising of those, even though we'll end up picking at most two of them, we're going to fund factories for all seven, and just so that we don't waste time in serially saying, 'Okay, which vaccine works?' And then building the factory."

As of Tuesday, Johns Hopkins University reports that there are currently just over 2.5 million cases of COVID-19 around the globe. Roughly one-third of those cases, more than 800,000, have been reported in the U.S.