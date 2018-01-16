Timothee Chalamet Donating Woody Allen Salary to Time’s Up and LGBT Center

Thimothee Chalamet said he will donate his salary from Woody Allen‘s newest film to the Time’s Up initiative, the LGBT Center in New York and RAINN.

“I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer,” the 22-year-old actor wrote. “I’m not able to answer questions directly because of contractual obligations. But what I can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film.”

So, Chalamet will split up his salary from the film among three charities. He will donate to “Time’s Up,” the initiative started by about 300 women in Hollywood to stop sexual harassment in the workplace. He will also donate a portion of his salary to the LGBT Center in New York.

Chalamet will also donate to RAINN, the national sexual assault hotline.

Chalamet, who starred in Oscar contenders Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird in 2017, is the latest actor to express remorse for working on an Allen film. Rebecca Hall, who starred in Vicky Christina Barcelona, said she will donate her salary from Allen’s new film to Time’s Up as well.

Mira Sorvino, who said she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein and won an Oscar for Allen’s Mighty Aphrodite, said she will never work with Allen again. Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig said she regretted starring in Allen’s To Rome With Love and will not work with him again.

Actors who worked with Allen have come under fire since the #MeToo movement started. The director was accused of molesting Dylan Farrow, Mia Farrow’s daughter, when she was a child. Dylan has called actresses who worked with Allen and still support “Time’s Up” hypocrites. She has also praised actors who have vowed never to work with Allen again.

Chalamet earned a Golden Globe nomination for Call Me By Your Name and is expected to get an Oscar nomination. Over the summer, he filmed Allen’s 2018 movie, A Rainy Day In New York, which also stars Jude Law, Elle Fanning, Diego Luna and Selena Gomez.

When she was asked about the allegations in December, Gomez said she wasn’t sure how to respond.

“To be honest, I’m not sure how to answer — not because I’m trying to back away from it,” Gomez told Billboard. “[The Harvey Weinstein allegations] actually happened right after I had started [on the movie]. They popped up in the midst of it. And that’s something, yes, I had to face and discuss. I stepped back and thought, “Wow, the universe works in interesting ways.”

