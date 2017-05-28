The Mummy Kicks Tom Cruise’s Butt In First Clip

You’ll flip for the first clip from Universal’s latest reboot of The Mummy.

Whereas many actors — such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Harrison Ford (even in their prime) — are more than happy to let their stunt-doubles hang off the side of a building, take a punch or even drive a vehicle, Tom Cruise is not one of them. He is an adrenaline junkie who is up for absolutely anything.

In The Mummy, you’ll get to see Cruise getting tossed around inside of a car, on top of a collapsing building, getting flung high into the air, and performing zero-gravity stunts in a plane. And every single one of those stunts was performed by him — with a childlike enthusiasm.

In the sneak peek above, Nick Morton (Cruise) and Jenny Halsey (Annabelle Wallis) are in a vehicle, trying to outrun Princess Ahmanet (Sofia Boutella). When one of her evil, supernatural henchmen attacks Morton, who is driving, it causes the vehicle to crash, tumbling through a thick forest.

Tom Cruise headlines a spectacular, all-new cinematic version of the legend that has fascinated cultures all over the world since the dawn of civilization: The Mummy.

Thought safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient queen (Sofia Boutella) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.

From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.

The cast features Tom Cruise (Jack Reacher, Top Gun), Russell Crowe (The Nice Guys, Gladiator), and Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Star Trek Beyond), as well as Courtney B. Vance (The People Vs. O.J. Simpson), Annabelle Wallis (Annabelle, Peaky Blinders), Marwan Kenzari (Ben-Hur), and Jake Johnson (New Girl, Jurassic World).

Alex Kurtzman, the screenwriter and producer behind Star Trek Into Darkness and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, is on board to make his directorial debut, working off of a script penned by Jon Spaihts (Prometheus, Doctor Strange).

The Mummy will lumber into theaters June 9, 2017.