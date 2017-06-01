Robert Pattinson Reveals Extreme Details Behind His ‘Twilight’ Role

Robert Pattinson nearly got himself fired from his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight series. The 31-year-old actor explained that he dived so deep into method acting that his disruptive behavior almost led the producers to re-cast another actor to play the brooding vampire.

"I was so determined to make it so serious," he said while discussing the first film in the series.

Pattinson's commitment to his character often clashed with the other cast and crew members on the set of the 2008 flick. In fact, the British actor explained that his agents had to fly to the movie set to intervene on his behalf, the New York Times writes.

"I was fighting with everybody in control all the time...to the point where I almost got fired," he said.

Up Next: Major Pirates Of The Caribbean Plot Holes Created By Dead Men Tell No Tales

The character of Edward Cullen was written as isolated and angst-ridden. These emotions were ones that Robert Pattinson wanted to experience in order to convincingly portray them on screen.

In regards to which film he likes the best, Pattinson says, "I like the first one having been so wrought."

While it might not have been smooth sailing the entire time, Pattinson said that landing the role of Edward Cullen was an "amazing luxury." He also said it was "amazing luck, as well, to just have fallen into it with the group of people I worked with on it."

Pattinson has now come to terms with the fact that his five-film portrayal of Edward Cullen will have a lasting effect on his acting career.

"I think one of the best things, basically, about being a bit of a sellout is if you've done five movies in a series, you've had to accept some responsibility for playing the same character," he said.

More: J.K. Rowling Says Fantastic Beasts 2 Script Is Done

Even though Pattinson revealed how deeply he was committed to the character, he is very critical of his own performance.

"I've never seen anyone give themselves such a hard time. I'm beating myself up afterward," he said. "And I think there's some weird perverted energy that comes out of when people criticize previous work or think you represent this certain thing; it gives you this energy."

Robert Pattinson's latest film role was in a movie called Good Time. The flick was shown at Cannes, and Pattinson received a six-minute standing ovation for his portrayal of the criminal Connie Nikas. His performance even ignited some Oscar buzz.

Other upcoming films on Pattinson's slate include High Life and The Souvenir.

Photo Credit: Daily Mail, Maverick Films