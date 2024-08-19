Rob Peace's Roommate and Friend Details How His Book Was Adapted Into a Film (Exclusive)

If you want an in-depth look into the life of Yale graduate turned community leader, Rob Peace, look to his college roommate, Jeff Hobbs. After the murder of his longtime friend, he wrote a book, appropriately titled The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace: A Brilliant Young Man Who Left Newark for the Ivy League. The book has been adapted into a film, directed by 12 Years a Slave star, Chitewel Ejiofor.

The film stars heavy hitters, including Ejiofor, Mary J. Blige, and Jay Will, the latter in the title role. Like the book, the movie explores Peace as a whole, and not just his secret life in the drug dealing game, which ultimately led to his death. As anyone close to Peace will tell you that he was a community liaison, who kept everyone connected. Hobbs shares similar stories in his recent interview with PopCulture.com

PC: So, first and foremost, congratulations on everything. What initially inspired you to write the book?

JH: The book is about a really good friend of mine, Rob Peace. And, I think the inspiration, really came from a very basic human impulse when you want to honor someone you care about or celebrate someone you care about is just to tell stories about that person. And the book really is about a lot of people who loved Rob Peace, and sharing their stories about him.

When I spoke with the director earlier, one of the things that he said that stuck with me was that he felt as if the media mishandled Rob Peace's death. And there was a lot of negativity because of certain choices that he made. And the media chose to report on the negativity versus his overall story arc. Was that another reason why you decided to write the book? Especially being a close friend of his and knowing different sides of him.

Yes, that's definitely true and very insightful. I think the impulse really was to tell the story of a life and not just a death.

I love that. You were his roommate in college, correct?

Yes, for four years.

So what what did you know about the duality of him during your time living together?

It's fun to think back on because when I first met Rob Peace, we had a phone call because we'd been placed together roommates, and all he really said was that he'd gone to a prep school and, had just hiked on the Appalachian Trail and that he played water polo. So, I assumed that, that maybe he was a fairly typical kind of Yale student, which, he wasn't. And as you'll see in the film, as far as that duality, it's like sharing a small space. The college experience is unique because you do share a small space. It wasn't so much a duality.

Rob was just very easy. He was very fluid. He was just friends with everyone. I think the duality you're talking about has to do with Rob being this incredibly bright scientific mind in molecular biophysics and biochemistry, which is about as easy as it sounds. And also, he sold marijuana, which he wasn't quiet about. And because it was marijuana and a college dorm, it seemed to not necessarily be the smartest thing. But maybe something he needed to do it, and it seemed safe.

But I think what was remarkable about Rob was the way he just connected people. Despite all the challenges he had in his own life with first having his father at home, then his father being in prison, and a mother working very hard for not much money and missing time with him. He just connected all these different groups of people – international students and athletes and scientists, nerds – and just brought them together around him. So that's the quality I remember most.

When you were you approached about the book being turned into a film, was that initially part of the film?

I guess came forward with ideas about the book probably 5 or 6 years ago. And we had a very nice discussion. He had his own very personal connection with the story and very powerful ideas about the story. And, then obviously, he followed through on all of that. It's Chiwetel Ejiofor amazing what he did.

As far as it being turned into a movie, it was kind of a possibility, I guess. I wouldn't say it was always a goal. The book I wrote had kind of its own life. And it connected me with a lot of students kind of across the country. And that was just all very meaningful. And throughout, when I would visit classrooms or facilitate discussions, and on different campuses and in high schools. And kids would actually ask me a lot if it was going to be a movie. And I didn't really have much of an answer because it's hard to make a movie. So I really admire Chiwetel for taking it all on his own shoulders and carrying it through.

What is the overall message people can take from Rob Peace's life?

I'm sure a lot of different people would have a lot of different answers about the message they connect with the most. For me, as as someone who knew Rob really well, and as someone who spent years with Rob's loved ones and closest friends telling this story, I think it just has to do with listening to each other and being more attuned to each other in these fast-paced lives we lead. Whether you're still in college or a grown adult, just taking the time to see people underneath the presumptions we make about them and the different ways that people project themselves. And just listen and be present. As a friend, Rob was a very present friend, and that was common for everybody who knew him.