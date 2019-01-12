Redbox: 10 Best Movies You Can Rent

There are plenty of venues for renting movies to stream, but for those who still cling to their DVD and Blu-Ray players, using your closest Redbox kiosk might be the best way to catch up on recent releases.

Redbox allows you to rent a DVD for $1.75 or a Blu-ray for $2 per night. Once you rent the physical copy, you can drop it off at a local kiosk.

With awards season already in full swing, Redbox might prove even more useful than Netflix and Amazon Prime. First off, not everything is available on Netflix and renting to stream is not always cheap.

Here’s a look at 10 of the best recent movies you can rent on Redbox.

BlacKkKlansman

Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman is one of the must-see movies of 2018 and is sure to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. Lee finds the humor in the true story of Ron Stallworth, a police officer who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in Colorado Springs during the 1970s. The film is headlined by a great, deadpan performance from John David Washington, the son of Denzel Washington, who starred in several Lee films himself.

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies is a blast both for kids and adults, especially anyone who loves DC Comics characters. At first, an 80-minute movie based on a series where episodes usually only run about 10 to 15 minutes long might appear to be stretching it. However, the film is surprisingly fast-paced with some great songs that parody Hollywood. The songs are perfect, including “My Superhero Movie” and the outrageous “Upbeat Inspirational Song About Life” featuring Michael Bolton.

Crazy Rich Asians

Based on the book by Kevin Kwan, Crazy Rich Asians is evidence that Hollywood can still make a great romantic comedy for the big screen when it wants to. Jon M. Chu, a filmmaker whose career includes two Justin Bieber concert movies and the box office bomb Jem and the Holograms, brought a luscious visual style to the material. But it is really the ensemble cast here that raises Crazy Rich Asians, with heartfelt performances from Michelle Yeoh, Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Awkwafina.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

The best action movie of the year, Mission: Impossible – Fallout proves Tom Cruise is still game for anything, even at 56 years old. Fallout was the first time a director returned to the franchise, with Christopher McQuarrie back in the director’s chair. It is hard to understate just how great it was seeing this on a big screen, but seeing it on a big television at home is better than not seeing it at all.

Sorry To Bother You

Sorry To Bother You, Boots Riley’s audacious directing debut, is a movie you have to see before buying. At first, it looks like a traditional movie about an African American in Oakland trying to get ahead in the world by adopting a white accent. But as he climbs the corporate ladder, things start to get weird fast. The film landed on the National Board of Review’s Top 10 Independent Films of the year and Riley earned a nomination from the Directors Guild for Outstanding Directing of a debut feature.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Morgan Neville’s documentary on the life of Mister Rogers, Won’t You Be My Neighbor? became the highest-grossing biographical documentary of all time over the summer and is still one of the frontrunners for the Best Documentary Oscar. The film tells the story of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood host Fred Rogers and surprisingly is not completely rosy.

A Simple Favor

A Simple Favor is not perfect, but it is slick enough to recommend at least renting. Paul Feig directed this stylish tribute to Hitchcockian ’60s thrillers, centered on a great performance from Blake Lively. The ending is a bit weird and off-kilter, but the rest of the film is fun enough with some surprising twists.

Game Night

John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein’s Game Night was better than it had any right to be, surprising viewers with a standout ensemble cast headlined by a pitch-perfect performance from Rachel McAdams. The film comes off as the bizarre answer to a question no one thought to ask: “What would happen if David Fincher made a comedy?” Although it has not been a player during the awards season, it will be remembered as one of the most unique comedies in recent years.

Black Panther

Black Panther stunned critics and audiences after its release, and has instantly been called one of the best Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Chadwick Boseman returned as T’Challa after debuting in the role in Captain America: Civil War, and faces off against Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger, who wants to usurp T’Challa’s throne in Wakanda. The rest of the cast, including Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett and Winston Duke, are exceptional. Director Ryan Coogler is returning for a sequel, which goes without saying after the film grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide.

Blockers

Pitch Perfect writer Kay Cannon made a strong debut with Blockers, in which John Cena, Ike Barinholtz and Leslie Mann play a trio of parents trying to stop their daughters from losing their virginity on prom night. The film tries to balance gross-out comedy with more heartfelt moments. It’s quite a challenge, and Blockers is not perfect, but it is funny and a great movie to check out if you need a laugh.