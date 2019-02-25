‘Bohemian Rhapsody’: Sharon Osbourne Reveals ‘Cameo’ in Oscar Nominee on ‘The Talk’

Sharon Osbourne might not have had a cameo in Bohemian Rhapsody, but that didn’t stop The Talk co-host from inserting herself into the Oscar-nominated film.

Ahead of the Oscars, Osbourne starred in a skit that aired Friday, showing herself added to the scene in Bohemian Rhapsody when Queen rehearses “We Will Rock You.”

“Okay guys, they grought me in to help you with your next hit record,” Osbourne told the group, mimicking Brian May (played by Gwilym Lee in the movie). “Let’s go. Stomp your feet like this.”

Osbourne then tells the band to start clapping, just as Freddie Mercury (played by Rami Malek in the film) enters.

“Freddie, darling, I’ve got a new song for you,” Osbourne told him. “It goes like this. Look, imagine an entire arena doing this together and you’re up there looking gorgeous as you always do. You know your sexy.”

“What’s the lyric?” Malek’s Mercury asked.

The scene then goes to the song performed on the stage, while Osbourne stands at the side. “Now that’s f—ing rock and roll,” she said before a graphic reminded viewers that Bohemian Rhapsody is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

While Osbourne was not in Bohemian Rhapsody really, one musician did have a cameo — Adam Lambert, who now performs with May and drummer Roger Taylor. Lambert is almost unrecognizable as a truck driver Mercury passes while on tour in the U.S. The scene shows Mercury following the driver into the men’s room, making a veiled reference to Mercury’s attraction to men.

Lambert will also be performing with May and Taylor to open the 91st Academy Awards Sunday night. He has been touring with the group regularly since 2012 and first performed with them on American Idol in 2009. Last year, he went on another world tour with the band and will begin a new North American tour this summer.

“In talking to Brian May and Roger Taylor, it became very obvious to me very quickly, ‘We’re not looking for an imitator, we do not want an impersonation of Freddie.’ That would be tacky,” Lambert told NPR in December 2018.

Today, the trio have such chemistry that they can communicate without saying a world on stage.

“We can look at each other now on stage and have like shorthand just with a look,” he said. “Now it feels like it’s in my body, which is so cool, to be able to get on stage and still have that freedom.”

The 91st Academy Awards kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

