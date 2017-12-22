Petition Demands Matt Damon’s Removal From ‘Ocean’s 8’

Matt Damon’s comments about sexual harassment in Hollywood have landed him in hot water lately, and now an online petition demanding he be removed from Ocean’s 8 is making the rounds.

The petition cites its demand as stemming from Damon’s recent public comments, as well as an alleged 2004 incident where he was accused of trying to kill a news story that detailed sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, according to PEOPLE.

“Damon’s inclusion would trivialize the serious nature of the charges against sexual abusers like Weinstein — a show massive disrespect for the brave women speaking out. It would also send a terrible message about the inevitability of — and lack of accountability for — sexual harassment in the workplace that four in ten American women experience,“ the petition reads.

At the time of publication, the petition has over 20,000 signatures, well on its way to the 25,000 goal. It’s very rare that an online petition actually instigated filmmakers from making changes to their projects, but when money is involved things get a little more complicated.

The average movie ticket price in 2016 was $8.65, according to the National Association of Theatre Owners. If that cost is inflated for next year when Ocean’s 8 drops, we can speculate that the average movie ticket will cost roughly $9, give or take.

Presuming the studio that produced the film sees the 25,000 signatures as potential lost income, that would come out to a $225,000 hit. In that very specific hypothetical circumstance, it’s plausible the petition could achieve its purpose.

Big Bang Theory actress Alice Amter recently jumped to Matt Damon‘s defense, saying that she thinks he’s been treated unfairly over his comments.

When a TMZ cameraman told her about the petition to have his cameo removed from Ocean’s 8, she responded, “I’m sorry, he didn’t sexually harass anyone, correct?“ The cameraman told her, “No, he did not.“ She smiled and replied, “So that’s all that matters isn’t it?“

In a recent interview, Damon was asked about sexual harassment in Hollywood and his comments were very controversial.

“I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior, right? And we’re going to have to figure — you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?” he said. “Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?”

Later, in a separate interview, Damon was quoted as saying, “We’re in this watershed moment and it’s great but I think one thing that’s not being talked about is there are a whole sh—load of guys — the preponderance of men I’ve worked with — who don’t do this kind of thing and whose lives aren’t going to be affected.”

He then added, “If I have to sign a sexual harassment thing, I don’t care, I’ll sign it. I would have signed it before. I don’t do that and most of the people I know don’t do that.”