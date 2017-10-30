Take a Look at the New ‘Hunger Games’ Theme Park

May the odds be ever in your favor when you go to the newly opened The World of The Hunger Games.

Motiongate Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the Middle East, in partnership with Lionsgate, recently opened The World of The Hunger Games, Entertainment Weekly reports. The park, based on the popular young adult novels and films, had its opening ceremony on October 20th, but fans around the world are now getting an opportunity to see the theme park up close.

Motiongate Dubai has released several videos and images of the park, with surprise appearances from District 12 tribute escort Effie Trinket and Master of Ceremonies Caesar Flickerman.

“We are thrilled that Lionsgate and ‘The Hunger Games’ are a part of Motiongate Dubai,” said Tim Palen, Lionsgate’s chief brand officer and president of worldwide marketing. “Dubai Parks and Resorts is a fantastic partner. Together we have created an interactive experience that allows fans from around the world a chance to immerse themselves in the world that Suzanne Collins created in an authentic, fun and exciting way.”

The theme park offers a variety of attractions to make visitors feel as though they are in the heart of Panem or walking through the streets of District 12. The Panem Aerial motion simulator tour allows visitors to soar over the Capitol, while the Capitol Bullet Train takes visitors from the Capitol to District 12. When your stomach starts feeling empty, visitors have the opportunity to stop by Peeta’s Bakery for a quick treat. Other attractions include Panem Supply Co. and Coal Miner’s Clash.