‘IT’ Director Teases What His Director’s Cut Will Contain

Stephen King’s IT is one of the author’s most massive novels, weighing in at over 1,100 pages. As to avoid his film being overstuffed, director Andy Muschietti cut the narrative nearly in half for his theatrical adaptation. While still clocking in at over two hours, devout fans will be delighted to know there’s roughly 15 minutes of additional footage Muschietti will incorporate into the home video director’s cut release.

“There’s a great scene, it’s a bit of a payoff of the Stanley Uris plot which is the bar mitzvah, where he delivers a speech against all expectations,” the director revealed to Yahoo! Movies about scenes he was sad to cut. “It’s basically blaming all the adults of Derry [the town in which the story unfolds], and it has a great resolution. … Maybe it will be in the director’s cut!”

Far from a playful tease that the film could get an extended edition, producer Barbara Muschietti confirmed, “We are going to do a director’s cut. We were told this morning.”

Andy confirmed there would “probably [be] an extra 15 minutes for hardcore fans” before teasing another scene that the director’s cut will contain.

“After the spitting contest it escalates into something that is completely weird and irrelevant to the scene but is so funny,” Muschietti confirmed. “Jack Grazer, who plays Eddie, does something that is completely bonkers.”

For those familiar with the original story or 1990 miniseries adaptation, you’ll know that the story was originally told in dual timelines, exploring a group of friends who battle a mysterious entity that plagues their town both when they’re kids and when they’re adults.

In addition to avoiding a massive running time on the project, the director also chose to focus solely on the kids’ timeline to help develop their relationships with one another in this first film so that when an additional film is made, audiences are already rooting for them to win.

IT is in theaters now.

