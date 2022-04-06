An Iconic '90s Movie Is Returning to Theaters for Its 25th Anniversary

✖

Starting this weekend, you can catch Studio Ghibli's Princess Mononoke in select theaters to celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary. Originally released in 1997, Princess Mononoke is one of the most acclaimed creations of director Hayao Miyazaki. You can find tickets to in-person screenings on the Ghibli Fest website or the Fathom Events website.

Studio Ghibli Fest 2022 is hosting screenings of Princess Mononoke at theaters around the U.S. in both Japanese with English subtitles or English-language dubs. The screenings will also include a 2005 documentary called Hayao Miyazaki and the Ghibli Museum, which has never been shown outside of Japan before. There's not a lot of time left to catch these shows, however. The events are scheduled for Sunday, April 3, Monday, April 4 and Wednesday, April 6.

For those unfamiliar, Princess Mononoke is an epic historical fantasy with a darker tone than many of the other Studio Ghibli films that fans may be familiar with such as My Neighbor Totoro or Spirited Away. It is set about 700 years ago in Japanese history, but it also includes many mystical, fantasy elements to differentiate it from real-world events.

The story is about a young prince who gets entangled in a struggle between greedy humans and the gods of the forest they are abusing. The titular character was raised by wolf spirits and brought up to resent humankind, but she also becomes essential for repairing the rift between the two factions.

Like many other Studio Ghibli films, the English-language dub of Princess Mononoke has an A-list cast. The prince is played by Billy Crudup while the princess is voiced by Claire Danes. The villain, Lady Eboshi is voiced by Minnie Driver, while the prince's mysterious ally Jigo is voiced by Billy Bob Thornton. Other cast members include John DeMita, John DiMaggio, Gillian Anderson, Debi Derryberry, Keith David and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Fathom Events has hosted Studio Ghibli screenings around the U.S. before – often with great success. These special showings have helped the theatrical experience evolve to compete with streaming options at home. The company also works with producer and distributor GKIDS, which is responsible for bringing some of the most beloved animation from overseas to audiences in the U.S.

Tickets for the Princess Mononoke 25th anniversary screenings are available now. You can stream the movie at home via HBO Max, but not the Ghibli Museum documentary.