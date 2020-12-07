'Goon' Cast: Where Are They Now?

In 2011, Seann William Scott starred in a hockey-centric film, Goon. Written by Jay Baruchel and Evan Goldberg, Goon stars Scott as Doug Glatt, a bouncer at a bar in Massachusetts. He draws the attention of a minor league hockey team when he fights an "on-ice thug" at a local game. The Halifax Highlanders add Glatt to the roster to serve as the enforcer and win fights. He builds up some fame and takes part in several on-ice incidents while protecting teammate Xavier Laflamme. Since its 2011 release, Goon has become a cult classic among hockey fans and casual viewers alike. Additionally, the biggest names in Goon have continued to find steady work in Hollywood. Multiple figures appeared in Movie 43 while others landed work on animated projects. Several also reunited in 2017 for Goon: Last of the Enforcers. Although one key figure was not present for the sequel. Here's what the main characters are up to years after Goon.

Seann William Scott (Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) Following his role as a hockey enforcer, Scott continued working on several projects. He voiced Crash in multiple Ice Age movies. He also starred in the Goon sequel. Starting in 2018, Scott's schedule filled up with a co-starring role in a TV series. He joined Damon Wayans for the small-screen reboot of Lethal Weapon. Although Scott also found time for an appearance in Super Troopers 2.

Jay Baruchel (Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) Like Scott, Baruchel returned to the Goon universe for the sequel in 2017. He once again portrayed Pat and created hopes for a third film. Baruchel has also remained busy in Hollywood while appearing in both live-action and animated projects. He continued working on the How to Train Your Dragon films and added in a TV series centered on Hiccup and Toothless. He also portrayed himself in Trailer Park Boys: Park After Dark before playing a character on Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series.

Liev Schreiber (Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) Liev Schreiber has become one of Hollywood's biggest names since starring in Goon, lending his talents to multiple projects. He starred in a film called Chuck, The 5th Wave, Isle of Dogs and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Of course, Schreiber has a huge following after starring in Showtime's series, Ray Donovan. He filmed 82 episodes while working alongside Jon Voight, Eddie Marsan and many other actors. NFL fans also know Schreiber as the narrator of HBO's Hard Knocks, the series that follows an NFL team through training camp each season.

Kim Coates (Photo: FX) Kim Coates, a major figure on FX's Sons of Anarchy, worked on the biker series prior to, during and after Goon. However, his role as Alex "Tig" Trager was far from his only project in recent years. Coates appeared in several films and TV series alike, including True Memoirs of an International Assassin, Officer Downe, Godless, Ghost Wars and Bad Blood among others. He most recently completed work on two upcoming films, Neon Lights and See for Me.

Eugene Levy (Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Eugene Levy is one of the busiest men in Hollywood. He has 104 acting credits to his name, including the first Goon. He has since appeared in several films and series, including American Reunion, Madea's Witness Protection and Finding Dory. He also had a starring role in the fan-favorite series, Schitt's Creek. Levy is currently filming an animated short about a Canadian wildfire, The Beast, Heroes of the Wildfire. He portrays Fire Chief Ducky.

Alison Pill (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Alison Pill, the actor behind Goon's Eva, has been very busy in Hollywood since co-starring in the hockey film. She had roles in Snowpiercer, The Newsroom, Hail, Caeser! and The Family among others. Most recently, Pill appeared in a season of American Horror Story, as well as 10 episodes of Star Trek: Picard. She is currently filming a TV series, Them: Covenant, and a film, All My Puny Sorrows.