‘Ghostbusters’ Eyes Carrie Coon and ‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard for 2020 Sequel

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard will get to put his experience with the supernatural to test in Sony’s upcoming new Ghostbusters sequel, alongside actress Carrie Coon.

Sources told Variety that director/co-writer Jason Reitman wanted to stay away from casting members of the Stranger Things cast, but he and executives were very impressed with Wolfhard’s audition to pass on him.

Coon would play a single mother at the center of the story, while Wolfhard will play one of her character’s children. It is not clear how the family will be connected to a new Ghostbusters team.

I love this plan! I’m excited to be a part of it! 👻 #GB20 //t.co/JL3qfDxAnm — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) March 1, 2019

Reitman appeared to confirm this was the plot by retweeting an Entertainment Weekly tweet about Coon and Wolfhard’s casting.

“I love this plan! I’m excited to be a part of it,” the Up In The Air director tweeted.

The new film is being written by Reitman, the son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, with Gil Kenan. It is not clear how the original Ghostbusters team will fit in the project, but it is reportedly set in the world established by the 1984 film and its 1989 sequel.

Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II featured Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and the late Harold Ramis as the titular team. In 2016, director Paul Feig rebooted the film with an all-female team starring Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig.

The 2016 movie had a controversial reception from fans. While Reitman has praised the 2016 film, he controversially told Bill Burr he was handing the movie “back to fans.” On Feb. 20, he had to clarify his comments.

“Wo, that came out wrong! I have nothing but admiration for Paul and Leslie and Kate and Melissa and Kristen and the bravery with which they made Ghostbusters 2016. They expanded the universe and made an amazing movie,” Reitman tweeted.

“Jason was a supporter of mine at a time when I couldn’t get movies made,” Feig wrote. “He has always been a true gentleman to me and a supporter of Ghostbusters: Answer the Call. I can’t wait to see his take on the Ghostbusters universe. Big love and respect to you, Jason. Your fan, Paul.”

Wolfhard plays Mike Wheeler on Netflix’s Stranger Things, which just finished filming Season 3. He also starred as Richie Tozier in 2017’s It, and will reprise the role in flashbacks with its upcoming sequel, It: Chapter 2.

Coon is best known for playing Nora on HBO’s The Leftovers, Vera Walker in The Sinner Season 2 and Gloria Burgle in Fargo Season 3. She was recently seen on the big screen in The Post, Widows, Avengers: Infinity War and Gone Girl. Coon earned an Emmy nomination for Fargo.

The new Ghostbusters movie is scheduled for July 10, 2020.

Photo credit: Netflix