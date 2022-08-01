'Game of Thrones': Natalie Dormer Just Landed an Important Movie Role

Game of Thrones alum Natalie Dormer has starred in a number of film and TV projects since exiting the show at the end of Season 6, but now the actress has landed a very important movie role. Deadline reports that Dormer will be portraying Dr. Audrey Evans in a new biopic titled Audrey's Children. The film is being directed by Ami Canaan Mann, from a screenplay by Julia Fisher Farbman. The film does not currently have an announced premiere date.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to play someone as monumental and impactful as Dr. Audrey Evans," Dormer said in a statement about taking on the role. "This film brings to light a woman who has spent her entire career ferociously dedicated to saving the lives of children and supporting families who have gone through unimaginable challenges. Audrey has done so with great heart and modesty. I'm honored to be playing her, and to be a part of this inspiring project."

Descriving Evans and her work, Deadline noted that "the revolutionary pediatric oncologist best known as the co-founder of Ronald McDonald House Charities-the world-famous organization that provides housing and support to millions of families in 62 countries around the world." Audrey's Children will be set in the 1970s, and will follow Evans "as she is recruited to run the Oncology Department at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. During a time when 90% of patients were dying of cancer, Dr. Evans sought out to become a pioneer in the clinical study and treatment of childhood cancers." Finally, the outlet stated that Evans "is often described as rebellious and unconventional, having broken all the rules and risked her career to overhaul treatments and provide housing and support for families of sick children."

Most well-known for her role as Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones from 2012 until 2016, Dormer has also starred in other high-profile projects, such as The Tudors, Captain America: The First Avenger, and Showtime's Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. Back in 2020, Dormer sat down with Collider and spoke about working on Penny Dreadful. "It's actually really frickin' exciting," she said. "It's very conspiracy theory-esque."

She continued, "When you read what the Nazi fraternity was planning within Los Angeles, in the late '30s, and the regime infiltration of America with L.A. as their base, it's one of those versions of when truth is stranger than fiction. John didn't need to dig very deep to find the wacky, crazy, amazing stuff. It was there. It's set in '38, but it's about now, completely, with people's obsession with identity, rejection of the other, people pitted against each other, belief systems and values, and manipulation of people through propaganda. Back then, it was the radio, and now it's social media. It's terrifying. You don't have to dig very deep. The parallels are very pertinent."

Dormer added, "And thematically it's one of the reasons that I wanted to take the job. I agree with the points that John is making. We all need to think about it a bit more 'cause history repeats itself. I've been coming to L.A. for 15 years and, learning about the origins of the city, it really is incredible. I think people will be entertained factually and it's a feast for the eyes, and then you add the supernatural and the whodunit element for the murder case that opens up, and it wets the appetites in different areas. Collectively, it's a whirlwind ride."